Mark Meadows Axed Melania Trump’s Plan to Light Up White House in Rainbow Colors for Pride Month: Report

First Lady Melania Trump wanted to light up the White House in rainbow colors for Pride Month this year, but Chief of Staff Mark Meadows scuppered the plan, the Washington Blade reported Tuesday. The symbolic move would’ve been out of step with the president’s actions, as the Trump administration banned many transgender people from serving in the military, while arguing to roll back LGBTQ+ protections in court, according to the Human Rights Campaign. “I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay or against equality,” the first lady said months later in a video for Log Cabin Republicans, a group for LGBTQ+ members of the party. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”