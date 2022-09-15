Mark Meadows Becomes Most Senior Trump Official to Comply With DOJ Jan. 6 Subpoena
CLOSING IN
Donald Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has complied with a Department of Justice subpoena connected to its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, CNN reports. Citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation, the outlet claims that Meadows provided the same materials he previously handed over to the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Meadows is the highest-ranking Trump official reported to have responded to a subpoena linked to the DOJ inquiry. Meadows gave thousands of emails and text messages to House investigators last year before he stopped cooperating, withholding hundreds of messages on the claim of executive privilege.