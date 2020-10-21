Mark Meadows’ Campaign Spent $75K on Cupcakes, Jewelry, Meals After He Quit Congress: Report
THE RECEIPTS
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reported spending almost $75,000 through his campaign and leadership PAC this year after announcing he would not run for re-election last December, with many expenses appearing to be for personal use, according to a report by Salon. Using campaign funds for personal use is illegal according to the Federal Election Commission. The expenses include gourmet cupcakes, a cell phone bill, grocery purchases, lavish meals and thousands of dollars at a Washington jeweler for “printed materials” on the day he officially resigned from Congress. Meadows’ campaign spent $60,000 from January to June before it was converted to the Freedom First PAC, which has since spent over $14,000. In that time, the campaign fund raised $600 and Meadows’ PAC raised no money at all.
Jordan Libowitz of the D.C. watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics and Washington said the disclosure “raises serious questions” about the purpose of that spending.