Mark Meadows Denies He’s Been Granted Immunity to Flip on Trump

Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, denied claims made in an ABC News report Tuesday that he was granted immunity to testify before special counsel Jack Smith’s team.

ABC also reported that Meadows had talked with federal prosecutors at least three times this year as they reviewed the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The report, quoting sources with knowledge on the situation, claimed Meadows said he repeatedly notified Trump in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election that his voter fraud claims were unfounded. Meadows allegedly stated, “Obviously we didn’t win,” to Smith’s investigating team.

Among the reported allegations, Smith then privately asked Meadows about whether he thought what he had put in his book–The Chief’s Chief, which was published in 2021–was true, to which he replied in the negative on several key issues.

By mid-December, Meadows had told Trump that Rudy Giuliani hadn’t found any evidence and the U.S. Supreme Court denied his court challenge, prompting the former president to say something like, “Then that’s the end.”

Despite ABC News claiming Meadows’ lawyer declined to comment, George Terwilliger, Meadows’ attorney, later said to CBS News: “I told ABC that their story was largely inaccurate. People will have to judge for themselves the decision to run it anyway.”

Responding the report on Truth Social, Donald Trump appeared dubious as well.

“I don’t think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stollen 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith,” Trump wrote.

“BUT, when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you’ll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money and your family will be forever gone, and we’re not at all interested in exposing those that did the RIGGING — If you say BAD THINGS about that terrible ‘MONSTER,’ DONALD J. TRUMP, we won’t put you in prison, you can keep your family and your wealth, and, perhaps, if you can make up some really horrible ‘STUFF’ a out him, we may very well erect a statue of you in the middle of our decaying and now very violent Capital, Washington, D.C.”

“Some people would make that deal, but they are weaklings and cowards, and so bad for the future our Failing Nation. I don’t think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”