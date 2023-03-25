CHEAT SHEET
Mark Meadows, Top Trump Aides Ordered to Testify in 2020 Election Probe
A federal judge has ruled that Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, along with other top members of his administration, must testify to a grand jury in an investigation of the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Friday ruling comes after Meadows and other aides—including Nick Luna and John McEntee—received subpoenas for testimony and documents related to the inquiry. Trump’s legal team challenged the move, arguing the individuals could claim executive privilege. But a federal judge has rejected that claim, according to ABC News. Sources told the outlet that Trump’s team is likely to appeal the judge’s ruling.