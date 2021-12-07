Meadows Decides He Actually Doesn’t Want to Cooperate With Jan. 6 Committee
ABOUT-FACE
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, his attorney told Fox News. George Terwilliger II said his client was choosing to renege based on the panel’s desire to look into privileged matters. Meadows had previously agreed to work with the committee, according to Terwilliger, who told reporters last week that his client and those leading the House probe had reached an understanding. He had handed over more than 6,000 emails, and was scheduled to appear before the panel for a deposition this week.
But that had become “untenable,” Terwilliger wrote to the panel, according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN. Meadows’ second thoughts also came in part due to learning over the weekend the committee had “issued wide ranging subpoenas for information from a third party communications provider,” according to the letter. “In short, we now have every indication from the information supplied to us last Friday—upon which Mr. Meadows could expect to be questioned—that the Select Committee has no intention of respecting boundaries concerning Executive Privilege,” Terwilliger wrote.