Mark Meadows Has Testified Before Grand Jury in Trump Probe: Report
SPILLING THE TRUMP TEA
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s final right-hand-man while he held office, has testified before a federal grand jury hearing evidence into the investigations brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith, according to The New York Times. It remains unclear when he testified and which investigation Meadows was specifically questioned about—or whether he assisted with more than one. Meadows, the last White House chief of staff before Trump’s 2020 loss, is a key line of inquiry into the former president’s attempts to stay in office in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 riots. A second investigation surrounds Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents as he left office—as well as possible obstruction of justice. Rumors surrounding Meadows’ recent low profile led many to speculate over his involvement with the probes. A lawyer for Meadows, George Terwilliger, told the outlet: “Without commenting on whether or not Mr. Meadows has testified before the grand jury or in any other proceeding, Mr. Meadows has maintained a commitment to tell the truth where he has a legal obligation to do so.”