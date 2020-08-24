Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows: Losing Kellyanne Conway a ‘Big Blow’ to White House
‘AMERICA LOVES HER’
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reacted to the news that Kellyanne Conway is leaving the Trump administration by telling CBS This Morning: “Kellyanne is going to be missed, America loves her. We will certainly miss her here at the White House.”
“But listen, this is all about making a priority for family. That’s what this president’s about and that’s what Kellyanne Conway is about,” he continued. “So it’ll be a big hole, a big blow for us, but we certainly will be praying for her as she made this decision that some people will see as a difficult decision. But I believe if you ask Kellyanne Conway, she believes she made the right decision for her family.”
Both Kellyanne Conway and her husband George Conway both announced they were stepping down from their jobs over the weekend after their 15-year-old daughter Claudia Conway claimed on social media that she was seeking “emancipation” from her parents.
CBS This Morning co-anchor Tony Dokoupil told Meadows that the “cynical reading” of the situation would be that Kellyanne Conway is trying to “jump ship now” because she saw the Trump campaign ship “sinking.”