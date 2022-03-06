Mark Meadows May Have Committed Voter Fraud in 2020, Report Says
WHAT GOES AROUND...
For all of his efforts to prove voter fraud in the 2020 election, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows may have just needed to look at his front door. A report by The New Yorker found that Meadows registered to vote at a Scaly Mountain, North Carolina, address he appeared to have never lived in. Interviews with the home’s former owner, current owner, and neighbors showed that, while Meadows’ wife and adult children spent some time in the home, Meadows may never have slept there, potentially violating the state’s rule of your voter registration address being your “place of abode.” Meadows, of course, subscribed to the Big Lie falsely alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 election, and has tried to evade congressional subpoenas for his role in the run-up to the Jan. 6 attack.