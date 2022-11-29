Mark Meadows Ordered to Testify in Trump 2020 Election Investigation
The South Carolina Supreme Court has ordered Donald Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to testify to a grand jury investigating the former president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Meadows was a key member of the Trump coalition attempting to keep him in power after Trump lost the 2020 election, traveling to Georgia as the state went through a post-election audit. He was also on the phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump attempted to pressure the election official to overturn the state’s results. The decision held up a lower-court ruling that Meadows must testify before the Atlanta-area jury. He’d argued that his appearance before the grand jury was barred by executive privilege, which the court disagreed with. Meadows was initially set to appear for testimony on Nov. 30, although it’s unknown if that’s still the case.