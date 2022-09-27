Mark Meadows Received Hundreds of Texts About Overturning 2020 Election, New Book Claims
HELL ON A CELL
Previously unreported messages sent to Mark Meadows about ways to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election result have been published in a new book. The messages, which were given by former White House chief of staff Meadows to the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, include a group chat with Trump cabinet officials and plans to object to Biden’s certification on Jan. 6 by GOP members of Congress and a former U.S. attorney. While many of Meadows’ texts have already been made public, the new messages disclosed in The Breach by former Republican congressman Denver Riggleman show alarming evidence of how all three branches of government were apparently attempting to come up with plans to thwart the election result being certified, it’s claimed.