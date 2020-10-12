Mark Meadows Refuses to Speak to Reporters With Mask On, Runs Off
VICE SIGNALING
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who spent a lot of time by President Donald Trump’s side during the president’s battle with the coronavirus, walked away on Monday when reporters asked that he keep his face mask on while speaking to them.
During a break in the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Meadows met with the press in the Senate hallway. Pulling a microphone towards him while walking backwards away from the reporters, Meadows pulled his mask off, prompting CNN reporter Kristin Wilson to object. “Well, I’m more than ten feet away,” Meadows grumbled before placing his mask back on and simply walking away. “I’m not going to talk through a mask,” he added, through his mask, as he scurried off.