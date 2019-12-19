Trump Ally Rep. Mark Meadows Says He Won’t Seek Re-Election
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), one of President Trump’s strongest allies on Capitol Hill, will not seek re-election, Politico reports. The congressman told the news site that he might leave the House in the middle of this term to start an unspecified role helping Trump. “Obviously, I’ve looked at this as a temporary job,” Meadows reportedly said Wednesday. “Every year it’s a decision whether you’re going to run again. Probably the hardest thing for me was the timing of this, because the president has accomplished so much. I’m not only an ally, but will continue to be an ally.” Meadows added: “We’ve had discussions on how we can work more closely together in the future and I felt like filing and then potentially resigning at some point in the future would not serve my constituents in North Carolina best.” Meadows has served as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District since 2013, and is chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.