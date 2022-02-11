The Trump administration was “very diligent” about preserving documents, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows claimed Thursday following a report that the president regularly tried to flush papers down the toilet.

“We were very diligent in making sure that we preserved those documents, and ultimately I think the record will show that,” Meadows told Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt.

According to a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, White House staff often discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet in the White House residence. President Donald Trump, they believed, was responsible for the clogging. Trump denied the allegation, and Meadows also cast doubt on its authenticity.

“When the staff secretary prepares documents, actually those documents got reviewed in the West Wing, they got signed in the West Wing. The staff secretary was very diligent in making sure that those documents were preserved for the federal records,” Meadows said. “To suggest that somehow now that this should be news is just hard to imagine.”

While Schmitt called the law requiring the preservation of presidential records “hilarious” and “stupid,” Meadows did acknowledge its purpose. The Presidential Records Act is “an important part of who we are and it’s something that we ought to take seriously,” he said.

Meadows then complained that Nancy Pelosi tearing up a copy of Trump’s State of the Union address in 2020 didn’t receive the same criticism as Trump’s alleged behavior.

“Those documents, I can tell you, we couldn’t find those either and yet somehow she got a pass,” the former North Carolina congressman huffed. Meadows also couldn’t resist claiming that the saga of Hillary Clinton’s personal emails was a much more consequential issue.

Meadows’s comments come after the National Archives reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into how and why boxes of White House records—some possibly classified—ended up at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida home. The ex-president’s habit of tearing up papers has also come under renewed scrutiny after documents requested by the House Jan. 6 committee were received in pieces last month, some having been taped back together.

Trump’s method of disposing of documents has been known for years. In 2020, Democrats worried that on his way out of office, Trump would do exactly what he’s now accused of doing. Experts say he could face legal consequences.