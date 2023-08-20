Mark Meadows Shoots Down Trump’s Classified Docs Spin
NOT ON MY WATCH
Mark Meadows told investigators in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office that he did not recall any order from former President Donald Trump to declassify hordes of documents that ended up at his Mar-a-Lago home—and led to a litany of indictments, according to ABC News. Meadows also said he did not remember any “standing order” to declassify items as they left the White House, defusing one of Trump’s top public defenses against the claims. The report also shines another spotlight on one of the most egregious episodes in Trump’s classified documents indictment. ABC News also reviewed an early draft of a prologue in Meadows’ book The Chief’s Chief, which references a classified war plan on display during a meeting with Meadows’ ghostwriter and publicist. Meadows acknowledged to investigators that he had it removed due to its “problematic” nature, but he denied Trump ordered its removal, according to ABC News.