‘Yes Sir’: Texts Reveal Sean Hannity Took Direct Orders From Team Trump on Campaign Coverage
‘EVERY VOTE MATTERS’
In what can hardly come as a shock, it turns out that Fox News host and professional punchable face Sean Hannity was a literal, as well as figurative, yes-man to the Trump administration. A trove of texts published by CNN on Monday between Mark Meadows and a coterie of conservative lawmakers and influencers included a short exchange between the former White House chief of staff and Hannity, in which the Fox News talked took direct instructions on talking points for election coverage from Meadows. On Nov. 3, 2020, the host texted Meadows: “NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?” To which Meadows responded, “Stress every vote matters. Get out and vote. On radio.” Hannity replied: “Yes sir. On it. Any place in particular we need a push.” The chief of staff named a number of states, including Pennsylvania and Nevada. “Got it,” Hannity said. “Everywhere.” The on-air personality’s sycophantic fealty to Donald Trump’s presidency had never been a secret, but his network has had to lecture him before for displays of overzealous campaign support. It was unclear as of Monday night if Hannity would be receiving another slap on the wrist over the texts, as representatives for Fox News did not immediately offer comment.