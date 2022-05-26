Meadows Torched Docs After Sit-Down With Scott Perry, Ex-Aide Testifies
TOO HOT TO HANDLE
While serving as Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows burned documents in his White House office just after a meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who was trying to overturn the 2020 election, the House committee investigating Jan. 6 was told in testimony. A former Meadows aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, reportedly offered up the bombshell revelation during a 90-minute grilling from the panel. It’s unclear what kind of papers Meadows allegedly burned after the meeting, which took place “in the weeks” following the 2020 election, Politico reported. Meadows’ lawyer declined to comment. Perry was reportedly the “first person” to connect Trump with Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official Trump considered appointing as acting attorney general in his mission to overturn the election. Trump reversed course when DOJ officials vowed to quit if it happened. “Mark, just checking in as time continues to count down,” Perry wrote on Dec. 26, 2020, about the push to appoint Clark. “11 days to 1/6 and 25 days to inauguration. We gotta get going!”