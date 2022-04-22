Mark ‘Voter Fraud’ Meadows Is Registered to Vote in Three States, Report Says
WELL WELL WELL
Despite launching countless accusations against Democrats of voter fraud, Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was simultaneously registered to vote in three states, according to The Washington Post. Even while urging Republicans to spy on neighbors and validate polling addresses, Meadows was registered to vote in North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina. The infraction came to light when North Carolina election officials audited that state’s own records, which showed that Meadows was a registered voter there despite not being a resident. Meadows, who constantly preached “election integrity,” was taken off the register in North Carolina, but remains registered in both Virginia and South Carolina, the Post says.