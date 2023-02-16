CHEAT SHEET
Mark Meadows, Trump’s Former Chief of Staff, Subpoenaed in Jan. 6 Probe
Donald Trump’s final White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been hit with a subpoena by the special counsel investigating Trump’s role in attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, according to reports. Special counsel Jack Smith’s office reportedly issued the subpoena for documents and testimony to Meadows in January. The development in the Justice Department probe comes after former Vice President Mike Pence was also subpoenaed as part of the investigation. Meadows previously attempted to use executive privilege to fight off a subpoena from a special grand jury in Georgia looking into efforts to meddle in the 2020 election, but he was ultimately ordered by a judge to testify.