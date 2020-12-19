Mark Meadows Threatened to Fire White House Doctors if They Revealed Details About COVID Cases: WaPo
UNMATCHED INCOMPETENCE
A new investigation from The Washington Post divulges damning details about chief of staff Mark Meadows’ efforts to keep a White House coronavirus outbreak secret from the public. Meadows worked to hide when members of the White House team had positive coronavirus tests, according to the report. He attempted to hide his own diagnosis and told at least one other member of the White House team to keep quiet about being COVID-positive.
According to the Post, Meadows also threatened to fire doctors from the White House Medical Unit if they reported information about growing numbers of coronavirus cases. An unnamed official said Meadows told them that the White House is “under no obligation to tell the press or the public that Joe Schmo who works in the White House has tested positive.” The U.S. has lost more than 313,000 lives to the coronavirus pandemic so far, more than any other country in the world. Experts say the lack of a unified federal response is largely to blame.