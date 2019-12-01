Mark Penn, What the $&#! Were You Doing in Donald Trump’s White House?

He’s never been a fan of impeachment, but he’s an expert on the process and the politics, having helped President Clinton navigate his way through a highly partisan impeachment in 1999. Now pollster Mark Penn is sharing his strategy—and his polling data—with President Trump, assuring him, in an account of their meeting first reported by The Washington Post, that the Republican-controlled Senate will not remove him from office.

That’s hardly news about the Senate, but coming from Penn in an Oval-Office sit-down with Trump last Monday, it’s the equivalent of Karl Rove huddling with Joe Biden to advise how to handle the touchy subject of Hunter Biden and his role with a Ukrainian energy company.

Penn was at the White House at the president’s invitation, which was conveyed through Andrew Stein, a former New York City Council president who chairs Democrats for Trump. What could go wrong?