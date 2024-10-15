Mark Robinson Suing CNN and Porn Store Employee for Defamation
‘BLACK NAZI’
In the latest turn of perhaps the wildest scandal to have emerged from an otherwise unprecedentedly scandal-ridden election cycle, Mark Robinson has announced he’s suing CNN over THAT story. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Republican North Carolina lieutenant governor was accused last month of posting explicitly racist and highly sexual messages on the porn site NudeAfrica. The gubernatorial candidate’s alleged comments included referring to himself as a “black Nazi” and admitting to a penchant for transgender porn, as well as suggesting Barack Obama was worse than Adolf Hitler and that Martin Luther King Jr. was worse than “a maggot.” Having vehemently denied the allegations, Robinson’s complaint reportedly accuses CNN of “recklessly disregarding” the fact that his data allegedly featured on the site “were previously compromised by multiple data breaches.” He’s also pursuing damages against Greensboro porn store employee Louis Money (real name, yes) for having told The Assembly that Robinson was a frequent customer at local adult video outlets throughout the ’90s and early ’00s.