‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson Skipped Key Hurricane Relief Vote
WHEN IT MATTERED MOST
Mark Robinson, the GOP gubernatorial candidate in North Carolina who allegedly referred to himself as a “Black Nazi” on an old porn forum, has found himself under fire yet again. This time it’s because the candidate, who’s the current lieutenant governor of North Carolina, completely blew off a vote on an emergency declaration that would’ve granted Gov. Roy Cooper’s office with key emergency powers ahead of Hurricane Helene’s landfall. WRAL reported that Robinson, 56, was the only member on the Council of State—a board of nine—who didn’t vote in favor of the declaration, which allowed Cooper to more easily mobilize rescue vehicles and order evacuations. Instead, Robinson skipped the vote and has been grilling Cooper in campaign stops, claiming he’s not doing enough to help storm victims, WRAL reported. Robinson has posted himself aiding in recovery efforts to his social media, but hasn’t said why he wouldn’t partake in such a key vote, which ultimately passed without him.