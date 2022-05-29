CHEAT SHEET
Mark Ruffalo and HBO Sued for 2019 Fire on Set of TV Series
Mark Ruffalo and HBO were sued by residents of Ellenville, New York, over a 2019 fire that they claim caused long-lasting damage to their homes and personal lives. Ruffalo was producing and filming the miniseries I Know This Much Is True at a local car dealership in May 2019 when a fire broke out, burning down the building. While no one was seriously hurt, residents say the blaze created an “uncovered and unabated debris pile, toxin spill, and wind-driven dust and gaseous dispersion” caused by HBO and Ruffalo after they left flammable material at the scene. According to TMZ, the group of residents seeks millions in damages. HBO had no comment on the suit.