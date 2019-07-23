Mark Sanchez Retires From NFL to Join ABC/ESPN as Football Analyst: Report

Read it at New York Post
Football quarterback Mark Sanchez is retiring from his high-powered football career and heading to ABC/ESPN for a new career as a college football analyst, the New York Post reports. At age 32, Sanchez has 10 years of professional football under his belt, playing with the Jets, Bears, Cowboys, and Redskins. According to the Post, Sanchez’s football career went downhill after a solid first two seasons. He is most famous for the “butt fumble,” in which he ran into the back of offensive lineman Brandon Moore during a Thanksgiving game.