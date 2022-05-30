Georgia Man Charged After Boat Crash Leaves 5 Dead
CARNAGE
A Georgia man has been charged with boating under the influence after a fatal accident left five people dead Saturday morning. Authorities say the boats were traveling in opposite directions on the Wilmington River when they collided. Savannah resident Mark Christopher Stegall, 45, has been arrested, local CBS affiliate WTOC reports, as Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources and Chatham County Marine Patrol lead the investigation. Authorities have identified the victims, which include four members of the same family: Calvary Day School faculty member Christopher David Leffler, 51; his wife Lori Lynn Leffler, 50; their sons Zachary, 23, and Nathan Leffler, 17; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37. It’s not yet clear whether Stegall caused the crash, local ABC affiliate WJCL reports.