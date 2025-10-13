Mark Wahlberg Was ‘Hell’ to Interview, TV Show Host Says

Graham Norton said it was “hell” to interview Mark Wahlberg when The Departed actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show in 2013. “Mark Wahlberg was a weird one because when he arrived, he didn’t seem drunk,” Norton said at the 2025 Henley Literary Festival on Friday, according to The Independent. “He told me about his film, told me a couple of stories about stunts going wrong or whatever, and then it was only 15 minutes into the show when whatever the hell was in his system really took hold – and it was hell.” Norton insinuated that Wahlberg may have drank too much before arriving on set, leading the actor to cause chaos while filming. “You tried to tell a story, he’d just interrupt,” Norton explained, noting that at one point, Michael Fassbender was finally getting to his story’s anecdote without interruption. “I thought: this one is going well—I wonder why, and I looked over at Mark Wahlberg and he was asleep. So yeah, we don’t encourage [drinking].” Although Wahlberg’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to request for comment from the Daily Beast, Wahlberg explained his appearance to Digital Spy in 2013, saying he “tried to do a bit, and some people took it a little too seriously.”