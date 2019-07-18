CHEAT SHEET
SO CLOSE
GOP Congressman Says He ‘Struggled’ With Trump Rally Chant, Then Attacks Omar Again
He was so close to having an epiphany. Republican Congressman Mark Walker, who represents a part of North Carolina near where Donald Trump’s supporters chanted “Send her back!” at Rep. Ilhan Omar Wednesday night, criticized the crowd’s chant, but also slipped in an attack on the Minnesota congresswoman. “Though it was brief, I struggled with the ‘send her back’ chant tonight referencing Rep. Omar,” he wrote, before adding: “Her history, words & actions reveal her great disdain for both America & Israel. That should be our focus and not phrasing that’s painful to our friends in the minority communities.” The crowd launched into the chant after Trump mentioned Omar at his rally in Greenville. It echoed a series of racist tweets sent by the president earlier in the week encouraging congresswomen of color to “go back” to their countries of origin.