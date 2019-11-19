DISGRACED
Mark Walton Released by Miami Dolphins After Allegedly Punching Pregnant Girlfriend
The Miami Dolphins have released starting running back Mark Walton after he was arrested for allegedly punching his pregnant girlfriend. Walton, who found out about the pregnancy two days prior to his arrest, was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman—a second-degree felony that could result in a 15-year sentence in Florida if he’s convicted. According to police, the woman was pushed against a wall and punched several times in the face and head, which caused her left eye to swell.
Walton has already been arrested three times this year and was serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s conduct and substance abuse policies. In his earlier arrests in January, February, and March, he was charged with marijuana possession, reckless driving, resisting a police officer without violence, and misdemeanor battery. He received a reduced sentence of six months probation and only ended up serving three of them. Walton will remain in jail until his preliminary courthouse hearing Wednesday morning.