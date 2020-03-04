Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s Charity Closes Offices Over Coronavirus Diagnosis

Read it at Twitter
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s philanthropic company announced Wednesday that it would temporarily shut its offices due to a contractor’s exposure to COVID-19. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the humanitarian LLC established in 2015 by the Facebook founder and his wife, sent a statement to BuzzFeed News saying that the relative of a contracted employee had tested positive for the coronavirus, and, “out of an abundance of caution,” the company would close its facilities for deep cleaning until the following week. The company required its roughly 400 employees to work from home. Zuckerberg had said the day prior via his Facebook page that the Initiative and Facebook itself were working on solutions to the problems posed by COVID-19.