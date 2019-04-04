Zuckerberg ‘Confident’ About 2020 Election: ‘We’ve Learned a Lot’
HUBRIS
Mark Zuckerberg has boldly proclaimed that he’s “confident” the company has done enough since 2016 to protect next year’s U.S. presidential elections from misinformation campaigns. Speaking to ABC News, the Facebook founder said he’s proud of how the company has fought back against major privacy breaches and the spread of false information in 2016. “Because there have been a number of major elections since 2016, where the results have been relatively clean on this front. We’ve learned a lot since 2016, where, obviously, we were behind where we needed to be on defenses for nation-states trying to interfere,” he told George Stephanopoulos. Zuckerberg also defended the company’s response to the New Zealand mass shooting—despite the company admitting its artificial intelligence failed to flag the attack video. Zuckerberg said a live video delay wouldn’t work, adding: “It’s one of the things that’s magical about livestreaming is that it’s bi-directional, right? So you’re not just broadcasting. You’re communicating.”