Mark Zuckerberg ’s stylist was working overtime last weekend, if the tech tycoon’s recent Instagram posts are anything to go by.

The Facebook founder and Meta CEO on Monday uploaded a carousel of photos of himself and wife Priscilla Chan dressed to the nines at a ’70s-themed bash held at the couple’s home. “Disco queen wanted a party,” as he wrote in the caption—presumably referring to his wife.

Dolled up in a glimmering bomber jacket and crisp white pants, the images also show Zuckerberg wearing a silken green shirt unbuttoned well over halfway down to tease a little chest hair—all in all, a VERY far cry from his pasty-faced nerd days of yesteryear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I always knew you were this cool,” FutrGroup founder Franky Shaw wrote in the comment section, apparently oblivious that this small fact had passed the vast majority of us entirely by, and that to a certain extent, it still does.

In case you’d missed it, Zuckerberg has lately been… um… “riding the wave” of a concerted PR campaign across social media, seemingly in a bid to reinvent his image as the awkward computer geek who built up one of the world’s largest tech empires from the humble beginnings of a “hot or not” site rating the attractiveness of his female fellow students at Harvard.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Fourth of July video pic.twitter.com/XA1hW2QpuR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 4, 2024

Whatever your take on the relative success of that effort, it’s arguably way more chill than his companies’ totally unrelated track record of facilitating everything from pedophilia and sex trafficking to attempts to undermine U.S. democracy during the 2016 presidential election.

Zuckerberg’s recent disco inferno also isn’t the first time the social media magnate has proven himself fond of ostentatious overtures to his better half, with a bizarre silver and copper-green seminude statue of Chan revealed in posts earlier this summer to a suitable mix of fawning support, abject ridicule, and mild horror online.

“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” as he wrote back in August. You do you, “dude.”