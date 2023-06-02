CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mark Zuckerberg Got Knocked Out Cold in His First Jiu-Jitsu Competition
FIGHT CLUB
Read it at The New York Times
Mark Zuckerberg’s fledgling martial arts career apparently got off to a rocky start when one of his opponents knocked him out cold. The match— which took place during an event in California on May 6—is mentioned in a new story by The New York Times that details the Meta CEO’s recent embrace of hardcore workouts and combat sports. The referee on site told the Times he halted the match after Zuckerberg began snoring, signaling that his opponent’s chokehold had put him under. By all accounts, Zuckerberg wasn’t too upset about losing consciousness—and he didn’t do too bad for a beginner overall. He won two medals and took down one of his opponents, an engineer for Uber, during the competition.