Mark Zuckerberg Is Making Me Rethink My Free Speech Absolutism

Mark Zuckerberg has been on a massive publicity tour, but he doesn’t seem to be winning any hearts or minds.

Let’s take the recent announcement that Facebook would partner with news publishers. One might assume this would be popular with the press, but the inclusion of the right-wing website Breitbart.com raised media observers’ eyebrows.

Adam Mosseri, who currently heads Instagram, addressed the criticism on Twitter, asking if we “ really want platform as big as Facebook embracing a political ideology?”