Zuckerberg Is Now a Libertarian Who Takes Calls From Trump: Report
BILLIONAIRE BOYS CLUB
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and noted lover of smoked meats, has come around to a new guiding political philosophy, according to The New York Times. The newspaper reported Tuesday, citing people who have spoken to him recently, that Meta CEO has gone the way of many other obscenely wealthy people and now privately identifies as something akin to a libertarian. Long aligned with left-leaning causes like social justice and election integrity, Zuckerberg now seems to be more open to cavorting across the political spectrum, and has reportedly spoken to former President Donald Trump twice over the phone this summer. The Meta CEO’s political sea change isn’t unexpected, particularly given the letter to Congress he penned late last month, accusing the Biden administration of pressuring the company to “censor” free speech on Facebook. The letter, posted to social media by jubilant House Republicans, was sent weeks after he called Trump’s reaction to a gunman trying to assassinate him in July was “badass.”