Mark Zuckerberg Officially Launches Threads, Meta’s Twitter Clone
MUSK VS. ZUCK
Threads—Meta’s answer to Elon Musk’s Twitter in turmoil—went live in more than 100 countries on Wednesday. “Let’s do this. Welcome to Threads. 🔥” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in his first-ever post on the new platform. The launch follows a series of decisions by Musk, who acquired the platform last year, that ran afoul of longtime Twitter users—including a new limit on how many tweets users can view per day. Threads, which the BBC reports is available in the United States and United Kingdom but still inaccessible in the European Union, will allow users to join via their Instagram account. The app will join a growing field of Twitter competitors, such as Bluesky and Mastodon, seeking to poach discouraged users. You can follow The Daily Beast on Threads at @thedailybeast—and The Daily Beast’s Obsessed at @beastobsessed.