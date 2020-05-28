CHEAT SHEET
    Mark Zuckerberg on Fox News: Facebook Wouldn’t Fact Check Donald Trump

    ‘ARBITER OF TRUTH’

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Alex Wong/Getty

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said his company wouldn’t have done what Twitter did earlier this week: fact check President Donald Trump’s erroneous tweets. When Trump tweeted without evidence that mail-in ballots would be subject to widespread fraud, Jack Dorsey’s social network added a link beneath the statements that read “Get the facts about mail-in voting” and debunked the president’s proclamations. Speaking to Fox News’ Dana Perino Wednesday, Zuckerberg said that if Trump made the same claim on Facebook, his company would have allowed it to stand as posted: “We have a different policy than Twitter on this. I believe strongly that Facebook shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online. I think in general private companies shouldn't be, especially these platform companies, shouldn't be in the position of doing that.” 

