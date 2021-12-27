CHEAT SHEET
Mark Zuckerberg Purchases Another 110 Acres of Land in Kauai
Mark Zuckerberg has added another 110 acres to his controversial Hawaii compound on the island of Kauai. The estate, which has been the target of significant backlash from local residents, is now set to be nearly 1,500 acres large. This is Zuckerberg’s second Kauai purchase this year: Back in March, the tech giant spent $53 million for close to 600 acres of land that included a public beach and cattle ranch. Zuckerberg’s presence on the island has angered residents repeatedly over the years, with some going as far as to call the land grabs a “new monarchy” and his behavior surrounding the purchases—which has included filing lawsuits against families with claims on land within his property—“neocolonialism.”