Mark Zuckerberg Says Bannon ‘Did Not Cross the Line’ With ‘Heads on Pikes’ Video
EVERYTHING IN MODERATION
Mark Zuckerberg told Facebook employees Thursday that Steve Bannon had not violated enough of the company’s policies enough times to be suspended from its social network, Reuters reports. The former senior adviser to Donald Trump had fantasized in a Nov. 5 video about beheading Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, and Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, for disloyalty to the president: “I’d put the heads on pikes.” Facebook removed the video in which he made the remarks but allowed his podcast’s page to remain functional. Bannon’s podcast was banned from YouTube and Twitter. Zuckerberg said, “We have specific rules around how many times you need to violate certain policies before we will deactivate your account completely. While the offenses here, I think, came close to crossing that line, they clearly did not cross the line.”