    Zuckerberg Seems Ready to Fight Elon Musk in an Actual ‘Cage Match’

    BILLIONAIRE BRAWL

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Mark Zuckerberg

    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Elon Musk appeared to challenge rival billionaire Mark Zuckerberg to a “cage match” Wednesday—a prospect that Zuckerberg, who has recently been working out with religious fervor and competing in jiu-jitsu tournaments–seemed more than ready to accept. The Facebook founder, 39, posted on his Instagram story an image of Musk’s challenge, with the brief response: “Send Me Location.” The social media spat has been bubbling up in recent weeks since reports emerged that Zuckerberg is experimenting with a Twitter competitor—and said that users just want a version of Twitter that’s “sanely run.” When reached by a reporter for The Verge, a Meta spokesperson said of the prospect of an actual fight: “The story speaks for itself.”

