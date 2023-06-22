CHEAT SHEET
Zuckerberg Seems Ready to Fight Elon Musk in an Actual ‘Cage Match’
Elon Musk appeared to challenge rival billionaire Mark Zuckerberg to a “cage match” Wednesday—a prospect that Zuckerberg, who has recently been working out with religious fervor and competing in jiu-jitsu tournaments–seemed more than ready to accept. The Facebook founder, 39, posted on his Instagram story an image of Musk’s challenge, with the brief response: “Send Me Location.” The social media spat has been bubbling up in recent weeks since reports emerged that Zuckerberg is experimenting with a Twitter competitor—and said that users just want a version of Twitter that’s “sanely run.” When reached by a reporter for The Verge, a Meta spokesperson said of the prospect of an actual fight: “The story speaks for itself.”