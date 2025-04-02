Cheat Sheet
Mark Zuckerberg Shells Out $23 Million to Live Closer to Trump

Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 04.02.25 6:17PM EDT 
Mark Zuckerberg
Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty

Mark Zuckerberg has found a new way of cozying up to President Donald Trump: becoming his neighbor. The Meta CEO purchased a $23 million, 15,000-square-foot mansion in Washington, D.C.’s high-end Woodland Normanstone neighborhood, according to Politico. The purchase was first discovered in March, though real estate agents were bound by non-disclosure agreements over who its new owners were. However, Meta confirmed Zuckerberg’s purchase on Wednesday, hours after the CEO arrived in Washington and pleaded with Trump to get the Federal Trade Commission to settle with the company ahead of an impending antitrust trial, according to The Wall Street Journal. “Mark and Priscilla [Chan, his wife] have purchased a home in D.C., which will allow Mark to spend more time there as Meta continues the work on policy issues related to American technology leadership,” a spokesperson said. The home follows abodes Zuckerberg owns in Palo Alto, Lake Tahoe, and Hawaii, and also makes Zuckerberg neighbors with fellow Trump fans Jeff Bezos (a Kalorama resident) and Peter Thiel (also of Woodland Normanstone).

Read it at Politico

Legendary NFL Super Bowl Champion Dies at 74
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 5:50PM EDT 
John Vella
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

John Vella, a key member of the Raiders’ offensive line during the 1970s and a starter in the team’s Super Bowl XI victory over the Minnesota Vikings, has died at 74, according to a team statement. “The Raiders Family mourns the passing of John Vella, a standout on the dominant Raider offensive lines of the 1970s and a starter on Oakland’s Super Bowl XI Championship team,” said the team Wednesday. “The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Vella family at this time.” No cause of death was given in Vella’s death. An All-American at USC, Vella was drafted as a second round pick by the Raiders in 1972 and played offensive guard and tackle in 84 games over eight seasons with the team. Standing 6-foot-4, Vella was considered instrumental in the Raiders’ 32-14 victory over the Vikings at the 1977 Super Bowl. He played a ninth and final NFL season for the Vikings in 1980 before going into the sports memorabilia business, opening The Raiders Locker Room merchandise store in San Francisco. In 2003 he settled a lawsuit with the NFL and the Raiders, who had accused him of violating trademarks owned by the team.

Read it at Daily Mail

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Oscar Arias Says Trump Administration Cancelled His Visa
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 5:11PM EDT 
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA – JANUARY 23: Former President of Costa Rica and Noble Prize Winner Oscar Arias speaks during a demonstration in support of Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president on January 23 in San José, Costa Rica.
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA – JANUARY 23: Former President of Costa Rica and Noble Prize Winner Oscar Arias speaks during a demonstration in support of Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president on January 23 in San José, Costa Rica. Arnoldo Robert/Getty Images

Former Costa Rican President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Oscar Arias said Tuesday that his U.S. visa was revoked without explanation. The incident comes mere weeks after he criticized Donald Trump on social media, calling him “a Roman emperor.” The self-proclaimed pacifist, 84, won the 1987 Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker peace during the Central American conflicts in the 1980s. Arias also advanced a free trade agreement with the U.S. in his last term and established diplomatic ties with China in 2007. Arias, who served as president for two terms between 1986 and 1990 and 2006 and 2010, told a news conference in Costa Rica’s capital that he had “no idea” why his visa was cancelled. “I received an email from the U.S. government informing me that they have suspended the visa I have in my passport. The communication was very terse, it does not give reasons. One could have conjectures,” he said in San José. He added that it was the U.S. State Department and not Trump who probably made the decision.

Read it at Reuters

‘90s Action Star Accused of Having Sex With Trafficked Women
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 04.02.25 1:57PM EDT 
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Nineties action star Jean-Claude Van Damme has reportedly been hit with a criminal complaint in Romania on accusations that the actor had sexual relations with trafficked women. People reported that criminal charges have been filed against Van Damme, 64, by the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, alleging that he willingly had sex with women connected with a criminal group led by Romanian businessman and modeling agency owner Morel Bolea. People reported that Van Damme allegedly received five Romanian women as a “gift” and had prior knowledge that they were trafficked according to the complaint. “Several Romanians who are currently being investigated for forming a criminal group and pimping, allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women—photo models in Romania—for him to have sexual relations with. The person who received those benefits knew their condition,” attorney Adrian Cuculis, who represents one of the alleged victims, told CNN affiliate Antena 3 in a translated post. Cuculis alleged that the women “were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code.” Van Damme’s representatives have so far not responded to the complaint, reported People.

Read it at People

Surprising Non-Incest ‘White Lotus’ Scene Censored in India
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 04.02.25 4:54PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 4:53PM EDT 
Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus as Belinda
Fabio Lovino/HBO

India’s largest streaming platform muted a surprising scene from The White Lotus’s season three—and it wasn’t one involving incest. Streamer JioHotstar discreetly removed the first episode scene where Belinda’s son Zion, played by Nicholas Duvernay, hurls profanities at a Buddha statue, according to IndieWire, which reports that premium users noticed the tweak right away. HBO was reportedly unaware the scene would appear edited on the platform, according to the site’s sourcing. IndieWire quotes the former Head of Films for Netflix India Srishti Behl as calling the move “smart business,” as viewership in the country runs counter to some American sensibilities. “My duty as an executive was to lure more subscribers to the platform, and not push them away,” Behl said. “I would rather stream The White Lotus sans a small scene over not watching The White Lotus on any streaming platform at all.” While theatrical releases in the country are regulated by the government, OTT platforms are not officially censored.

Read it at IndieWire

Wife Reveals Legendary ‘60s Pop Star Has Died at 86
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 3:31PM EDT 
Photo of Johnny Tillotson.
Photo of Johnny Tillotson. David Redfern/Redferns

Johnny Tillotson, the two-time Grammy nominated singer behind hit songs like “Poetry in Motion” and “Without You,” has died at 86. His wife, Nancy Tillotson, told TMZ that the 1960s teen idol died Tuesday due to complications from Parkinson’s. He was only a few weeks away from his 87th birthday. She said that he was surrounded by family when he passed in his Los Angeles home. In a heartwarming tribute posted to Facebook, Nancy wrote: “It is with a broken heart that I write to let you know that the sweetest, kindest man I ever met Johnny Tillotson, left earth for Heaven yesterday. He was my best beloved, Champion of my realm, Knight of my heart.” The post included a photo of the two laughing, and she described how they had a “fairy tale” relationship. “Someone said, that sometimes right in the middle of an ordinary life you get a fairy tale. The day I met him I got mine. He was funny, generous and kind,” she added. The late singer’s wife didn’t forget to mention a few of his many accomplishments, like having his song “It Keeps Right On A-Hurtin’” get recorded by over 112 artists, most notably Elvis Presley. He also earned two Grammy nominations throughout his career, one in 1962 forIt Keeps Right On A-Hurtin’” and another in 1965 for “Heartache By The Number.” She also thanked her husband’s many fans, saying how “he loved and was grateful to his fans, as he once said, they made every dream I ever had come true.” She ended the tribute with a touching sign off: “Johnny will be missed every single day for the rest of my life. He was simply the best. With all the love I have in my heart for a wonderful man gone too soon from this world. Nancy Tillotson.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

Trump Admin Deals Harsh Blow to 9/11 Survivor Program
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 4:24PM EDT 
Trump
Trump Mike Segar/Mike Segar/REUTERS

The World Trade Center Health Program has become the latest victim of Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts. The program, which helps 9/11 first responders and survivors, faces a bleak future after the Trump administration laid off hundreds of staff at the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)—which oversees the program. New York officials and first responders have voiced concerns that the program will no longer be able to successfully monitor people who were impacted by the terrorist attacks and have now developed respiratory diseases or cancers. Some survivors have even called the move an “insult to those who died.” The program-wide slashes come after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans to fire 10,000 employees. New York Democrats such as U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand condemned the move, with Schumer saying the cuts would “delay and deny care” in a move that he called “ a complete betrayal to the memory of those we lost on 9/11 and the heroes who courageously stood up to help New York and our country during one of America’s darkest hours.”

Read it at USA Today

Glen Powell Addresses Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumors
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 4:16PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney attend Columbia Pictures' "Anyone But You" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney attend Columbia Pictures' "Anyone But You" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023 in New York City. John Lamparski/WireImage

Glen Powell all but quenched fans’ thirst to know whether the actor and Sydney Sweeney are dating. Fans first began rooting for the Anyone But You co-stars back in 2023 when they admittedly played up their flirty friendship for the promotion of the movie. Rumors of a romance sparked again after Sweeney attended Powell’s sister’s wedding right after splitting with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. During Powell’s Wednesday appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, the 36-year-old confirmed that Sweeney did in fact attend the “fun, rowdy” wedding in Texas over the weekend. When the show’s host Jenna Bush Hager teased the actor about his recent dating speculation, saying, “The wedding caused a little bit of a stir. Did that surprise you?” his response left much to wonder. “You know, timing is everything in this world,” Powell said, laughing. “[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends, and it was a hell of a wedding.” Powell and the 27-year-old were also spotted together at a Dallas restaurant, Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex, before his sister’s wedding. Meanwhile, Powell’s mother, Cyndy, squashed “silly” rumors of them dating, telling the Daily Mail on Tuesday that “they’re definitely not together.”

Read it at TODAY

Kurt Russell Bought Val Kilmer a Burial Plot in Iconic Cemetery
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 3:35PM EDT 
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit reading of "The Two Gentleman of Verona" at The Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit reading of "The Two Gentleman of Verona" at The Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Val Kilmer's family will have the option of burying him in an unlikely—but highly appropriate—place: Boot Hill Cemetery. Kilmer was gifted a plot in the most famous graveyard of the Wild West by Kurt Russell after the two finished their classic Western, Tombstone, Russell told GQ last year. In the 1993 movie Russell played retired lawman Wyatt Earp and Kilmer played his dentist-turned-dying sidekick Doc Holliday. The two became close friends on set in Tombstone, Arizona. According to Russell, he wanted to get his co-star something that would show his appreciation. “When you’re working with people, you’d get them, sometimes at the end of the show, you get them trade gifts,” Russell told GQ. “What Val had gotten me was an acre of land overlooking Boot Hill,” the actor said. So he got Kilmer an actual burial plot in Boot Hill. The real-life Doc Holliday is not buried there but the members of the Cowboys gang they defeated at the shootout at O.K. Corral are. Kilmer died Tuesday in Los Angeles, aged 65. Poignantly, Russell said, “Doc Holliday was all about death, but Wyatt’s all about life. I guess that pretty much says it all.”

Read it at GQ

Netflix Star and Bodybuilder Dies at Age 44
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.02.25 3:07PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 2:22PM EDT 
Vito Pirbazari attends the "Tenet" Special Screening on the occasion of the re-opening of UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz on August 26, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.
Vito Pirbazari attends the "Tenet" Special Screening on the occasion of the re-opening of UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz on August 26, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Bodybuilder and actor Vittorio “Vito” Pirbazari, who appeared in the Netflix series Dogs of Berlin, has died at age 44. Pirbazari’s friend Said Ibraham was one of the first to confirm his death in an Instagram video post on Tuesday, April 1. Tributes from shocked friends and family have poured in since the announcement, with Ibraham suggesting in his video that Pirbazari may have suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym. On March 30, Pirbazari shared a health update in what would be his last post on Instagram, captioning a selfie: “I haven’t been able to pull much exercise for the last 3 months, but I worked hard on my diet.” He added that he was “trying intervals on the treadmill” but “taking it slowly” because his legs were “not 100% healed yet.” For Pirbazari, the most important thing was to “not give up.” The muscleman also appeared in the German crime series Tatort and was part of a YouTube fitness crew called “Hardgainer.”

Read it at People

