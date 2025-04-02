Mark Zuckerberg Shells Out $23 Million to Live Closer to Trump
Mark Zuckerberg has found a new way of cozying up to President Donald Trump: becoming his neighbor. The Meta CEO purchased a $23 million, 15,000-square-foot mansion in Washington, D.C.’s high-end Woodland Normanstone neighborhood, according to Politico. The purchase was first discovered in March, though real estate agents were bound by non-disclosure agreements over who its new owners were. However, Meta confirmed Zuckerberg’s purchase on Wednesday, hours after the CEO arrived in Washington and pleaded with Trump to get the Federal Trade Commission to settle with the company ahead of an impending antitrust trial, according to The Wall Street Journal. “Mark and Priscilla [Chan, his wife] have purchased a home in D.C., which will allow Mark to spend more time there as Meta continues the work on policy issues related to American technology leadership,” a spokesperson said. The home follows abodes Zuckerberg owns in Palo Alto, Lake Tahoe, and Hawaii, and also makes Zuckerberg neighbors with fellow Trump fans Jeff Bezos (a Kalorama resident) and Peter Thiel (also of Woodland Normanstone).
