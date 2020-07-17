Zuckerberg Told Fauci He’s ‘Disappointed’ Trump Is Undermining Virus Experts
During an interview Thursday with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mark Zuckerberg said he’s been “disappointed” that President Donald Trump has taken an adversarial stance toward public health officials. The Facebook CEO, who usually refrains from criticizing the president, said to the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “It’s really disappointing that we still don’t have adequate testing, that the credibility of our top scientists like yourself and the CDC are being undermined and until recently parts of the administration were calling into question whether people should even follow basic best practices like wearing a mask.” Zuckerberg said that as a business owner, he favored beating the virus rather than focusing on restarting economic activity, as he believed the former would lead to the latter anyway. “At this point, it is clear that the trajectory in the U.S. is significantly worse than many other countries and that our government and this administration have been considerably less effective in handling this,” he added. As the two spoke, commenters pushed vaccine misinformation below them.