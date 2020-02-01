Mark Zuckerberg Warns His New Facebook Rules Will ‘Piss Off a Lot of People’
Mark Zuckerberg warned that new rules against “excessive censorship” will “piss off a lot of people.” The Facebook cofounder laid out a new plan to stand up for free expression and encryption at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit on Friday. “This is the new approach, and I think it's going to piss off a lot of people,” he said in a keynote address. “But frankly, the old approach was pissing off a lot of people too, so let's try something different.” Zuckerberg said that increasing calls for his company to censor content “makes me really uncomfortable” and he would instead be standing up for freedom of expression as long as it was not related to terrorism, child exploitation and incitement to violence. “We’re going to take down the content that’s really harmful, but the line needs to be held at some point,” he said, adding that Facebook would continue to fight for encryption, which is sure to cause even more backlash from the cyber security community.