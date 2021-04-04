CHEAT SHEET
Mark Zuckerberg’s Private Number Released in Facebook Hack
Among the private data hacked from 500 million Facebook users and released on Friday was Mark Zuckerberg’s cellphone number. The Facebook founder’s private information was in the cache released online, which Facebook dismissed as “very old” and likely not a threat to anyone. The data was originally stolen in January by hackers working to crack security breaches on data tied to phone numbers associated with Facebook profiles. The data was released partially on Friday and fully on Saturday on a hacker platform, according to Bloomberg. It is unclear if Zuckerberg will change his number as a result.