Markets Don’t Believe Trump Is Done With His Tariff Chaos

U.S. stocks dropped about two percent at the opening bell on Thursday—a sign that markets doubt that the damage from President Donald Trump‘s tariffs is done and dusted.

It comes despite better-than-expected inflation numbers on Thursday, which showed consumer prices increased 2.4 percent from a year earlier, down from a 2.8 percent rise in February. While it is the lowest increase since September, it is still above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent goal.

The market’s dip comes on the heels of Trump taking a victory lap Wednesday afternoon after he said there would be a 90-day pause on most global tariffs—an announcement that spurred a monster rally before closing.

Despite that rally, however, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 remain down about one percent since Trump rolled out his “Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2.

While the White House was quick to trumpet the inflation report, saying “America is back‚ but inflation is not,” economists said the data was not useful because it offered only a view of the past while the U.S. braces for a trade war with China.

“Trump blinks,” UBS strategist Bhanu Baweja said about the president’s decision on tariffs, “but the damage isn’t all undone.”

The Dow was down 700 points overall at open Thursday. Tesla was among the morning’s biggest losers, dropping 5 percent at open. Apple, which has a massive manufacturing presence in China, also fell 2 percent.

Donald Trump and China President Xi Jingping last met in 2019. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump said Thursday that he considers Chinese President Xi Jingping a “friend” and expressed confidence that the two countries would eventually reach a “very good deal.” The 125 percent duty on Chinese imports makes the effective U.S. tariff rate 23 percent—a record high.

Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. economist, Michael Gapen, warned Thursday that the tariffs—planned, implemented, or rescinded—create uncertainty that is bad for the markets.

“Delays help, but do not reduce uncertainty,” he wrote Thursday, CNBC reported.

LPL Financial’s chief economist, Jeffrey Roach, echoed the sentiment, saying the markets cannot trust the information that comes from the White House.

“I think the upside case for sticks is impaired,” Roach told CNBC. “The Fed has made clear during the midst of this that ‘the Fed put’ really isn’t in play until they have a better idea of inflation ... Markets then have to depend on fundamentals and a policy path—the White House—that they’re they can’t necessarily depend on.”