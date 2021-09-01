Rogue Congressman on Afghan Mission Claims He’s Heading Home
GOING RAMBO
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) has made contact with the outside world after he went quiet following two failed attempts to enter Afghanistan. The rogue congressman first requested permission from the Department of Defense to visit Kabul last week. Then, according to the Washington Post, he tried again Monday and threatened U.S. Embassy officials when they turned him down. The Post reported that Mullin planned to charter a helicopter and visit Afghanistan from neighboring Tajikistan to rescue five Americans who were left behind.
Mullin broke his silence in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning, writing: “I am heading home...Have we been helping get Americans out of Afghanistan, yes... Am I missing, no. Did I go dark for a little, yes because it wasn’t safe to be communicating.” Mullin did not confirm his whereabouts or what he plans to do next. U.S. officials told the Post they were unsure of Mullin’s location, describing his apparent freelance rescue operation as “extremely dangerous.”