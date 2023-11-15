Sen. Markwayne Mullin Says He’ll Bite the Next Guy He Picks a Fight With
OK...
Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) will “100 percent” sink his teeth into the next man who dares challenge him to a congressional fistfight, he swore to Undaunted podcast host Kyle Thompson on Wednesday, just a day after nearly coming to blows with the president of the Teamsters over a critical tweet written about him back in June. “And by the way,” Mullin said, apropos of nothing, “I’m not afraid of biting. I will bite.” The senator also, he assured Thompson, doesn’t care “where I bite.” (He later told HuffPost that he had been joking.) The bizarre remark was the cherry on top of a self-aggrandizing kick Mullin has been on since being talked down from the brawl by an aghast Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Hours after the episode, Mullin told Newsmax’s Carl Higbie, “People’s asked me, too, ‘Is this becoming of a U.S. senator?’ And, I’m like, ‘Man, I’m a guy from Oklahoma first.’ In Oklahoma, you don’t run your mouth like that, and if you do run your mouth like that, you’re expected to be called out on it.” To Fox News’ Sean Hannity that night, Mullin boasted, “You should’ve seen the fear in his eyes when I stood up.”