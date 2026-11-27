The president’s ex-wife was among those who attended the Mar-a-Lago bash.

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Marla Maples, the second wife of Donald Trump, risked earning the first lady’s wrath after being filmed dancing at Mar-a-Lago.

Maples, the mother of the president’s second daughter, Tiffany Trump, was among those in attendance at the Thanksgiving Day bash hosted by the president and Melania Trump at his Florida resort.

In one clip, shared online by author and Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) advocate Liana Werner-Gray, Maples and others at her table are seen sitting down and dancing in their seats while The Village People’s camp classic “YMCA”—one of Trump’s favorite songs—blares from the speakers.

However, while Trump loves nothing more than busting out embarrassing dance moves to “YMCA” at every opportunity, Melania is not such a fan of the president making a fool of himself in this way.

Donald Trump has made his "YMCA" dance a signature part of his rallies. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

Last week, Melania: The Series, a two-part follow-up to the first lady’s widely panned documentary, was released via Amazon.

In the opening episode, Melania admitted that she is not a fan of Trump’s dancing during an interview the pair conducted in January 2025, five days before Trump was inaugurated for his second term.

In the first few minutes of the episode, Melania says she “doesn’t agree with everything he does or says.” The clip plays over footage of Trump performing his signature “YMCA” dance at the Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball.

Trump admitted his wife has told him to rein in the arm-pumping dance moves he loves to bust out during public appearances.

“She feels very strongly that everything should be very presidential. And when we were doing rallies, if, on occasion, I’d break into a dance, I’m not sure she loved it so much,” Trump said in the episode entitled “Family and Trust.”

“Well, sometimes the situations were like, uh, I don’t think it’s the good day to dance,” Melania continued. “So.”

President Donald Trump and Melania actually managed to spend Thanksgiving together at Mar-a-Lago. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump also told a crowd at the House Republicans’ retreat at the MAGA-fied Kennedy Center in January 2026 that Melania hates his dancing because it’s not “presidential.”

“She actually said, ‘Could you imagine FDR dancing?’” Trump said of Franklin D. Roosevelt, a president who used a wheelchair after polio paralyzed his legs.

“And I said, there’s a long history that perhaps she doesn’t know. Because [Roosevelt] was an elegant fellow, even as a Democrat. The attack by Japan. He was quite elegant, but he wouldn’t be doing this, but nor would too many others.”

Despite divorcing Trump in 1999, Maples has been a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago over the years. She was among those who attended the Second Annual Citizen Journalist Gala earlier in November, hosted by conservative activist James O’Keefe.