The first lady has already revealed why she’s thankful for time away from her husband.

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Seth Meyers marked Thanksgiving by taking a savage swipe at the state of Donald Trump’s marriage as the president and his wife decamped to Florida for the holiday.

“President Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled on Tuesday to Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving,” the comedian said during Thursday’s episode of Late Night. “And boy, was it awkward when they ran into each other.”

The gag came less than a week after Melania, 56, offered some revealing insights into her relationship with the 80-year-old commander-in-chief.

Trump notoriously spents very little time with his wife. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

In her latest vanity project bankrolled by Amazon, Melania: The Series, the first lady extolled the virtues of spending time away from her spouse.

Director Brett Ratner had quizzed Melania about the lessons she had drawn from her parents’ marriage, which lasted 56 years.

“You cannot spend [time] non-stop with that person,” she explained. “I think solitude is very important.”

Melania also suggested that couples should give each other enough breathing room to avoid getting on one another’s nerves.

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She certainly appears to practice what she preaches.

An audit by the Daily Beast in August established that Melania was making roughly 40 percent fewer public appearances than during the equivalent stretch of Trump’s first presidency.

One woman who seems considerably more enthusiastic about keeping the president company is his 35-year-old aide, Natalie Harp, who makes $150,000 a year as his special assistant and executive assistant.

Trump biographer Michael Wolff claimed in August that Melania refused to accompany her husband on the campaign trail when she knew Harp would be there.

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The first lady also took a thinly veiled swipe at the president’s entourage in her new documentary series, suggesting that her willingness to challenge Trump made her somewhat less agreeable company than his fawning aides.

“He said, ‘Oh, she’s so difficult,’ but I tell him the truth,” she said.

The president spends considerably more time with his assistant, Natalie Harp. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Trumps offered another glimpse of their marital dynamic on Tuesday before jetting off to Palm Beach, where Harp will join them.

Footage of the pair emerging for the annual White House turkey pardon showed them rather awkwardly holding hands in an exchange that one social media account likened to a miniature tug-of-war.

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They held hands again as they made their way to Marine One later that day.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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