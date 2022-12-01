Weinstein Prosecutor Shows Photo of Bear Trap to Illustrate Closing Argument
‘DEGENERATE RAPIST’
In making the first part of a closing argument that is scheduled to stretch into Thursday, Marlene Martinez, the Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney prosecuting Harvey Weinstein for alleged sex crimes, literally displayed a photograph of a bear trap to illustrate her point. “For this predator, hotels were his trap,” Martinez told the court on Wednesday. “Confined within those walls victims were not able to run from his hulking mass. People were not able to hear their screams; they were not able to see them cower.” After the trap, Martinez showed the court images of the eight women who gave frequently harrowing testimony over the course of the five-week trial. Calling the 70-year-old disgraced producer, who is facing charges of rape and sexual assault, a “degenerate rapist,” Martinez also added in closing, “There is no question that Harvey Weinstein is a predator.” Alongside this claim, she displayed a photo of a wolf stalking through the snow. With Weinstein’s defense counsel expected to make their closing argument after Martinez finishes on Thursday, the jury should begin their closed-door deliberations by Friday afternoon, a judge said.